READING, Pa. (AP) — One of four defendants has been convicted of third-degree murder in the 2016 death of a man found beaten at the bottom of an eastern Pennsylvania embankment.

Jurors also convicted 22-year-old Kyle Adams of aggravated assault and conspiracy but acquitted him late Friday of first-degree murder.

Berks County prosecutors alleged that Adams and three others beat 18-year-old Donavin Yenser near the Pagoda atop Mt. Penn in Reading in December 2016. Prosecutors argued that Adams delivered the fatal blow with a baseball bat.

Defense attorney Robert Kirwan II challenged that, citing the lack of DNA evidence on the bat. He told the Reading Eagle that the defense was grateful for the first-degree acquittal but disappointed that Adams wasn’t cleared.

Another man is also charged with murder and two with aggravated assault.