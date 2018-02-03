KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A homeless man who pleaded guilty to killing a 55-year-old man in the Kansas City suburb of Independence on New Year’s Day 2016 has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
The Kansas City Star reports that 26-year-old Darryl Schaeffel was sentenced by a Jackson County judge on Friday. He pleaded guilty last November to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of Charles Younger.
Independence police found Younger’s body inside a home on New Year’s Day in 2016. Police say Younger had been shot and stabbed.
Witnesses had told police that Schaeffel was living in Younger’s home for several days and that the two were arguing because Younger thought Schaeffel was stealing from him.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com