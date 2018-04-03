WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of five people charged in the torture and killing of a Wichita man over a $185 meth deal has been convicted.
KAKE-TV reports 57-year-old Willie Morris was found guilty Tuesday of 10 counts, including first-degree murder, in the November 2016 death of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster Jr.
Goodpaster’s mutilated body was found Nov. 12 in a Harvey County field, about a week after the crime began in Valley Center.
Investigators say Goodpaster was tortured and a woman was forced to watch, stemming from $185 lost in a methamphetamine deal.
Sentencing was scheduled for May 18.
The four other defendants remained in the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday.
___
Information from: KAKE-TV.