FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2012 New Year’s Day shooting deaths of his wife and stepdaughter.

The Sun Sentinel reported Tuesday 35-year-old Eric Montgomery was found guilty of the charges in the deaths of 19-year-old Alexis Hamilton and 34-year-old Natalia Hamilton.

A jury also found the Lauderhill man guilty of second-degree attempted murder in the wounding of his grandmother, 80-year-old Bertharee Tomlin.

Prosecutor Shari Tate said Montgomery intentionally shot Hamilton when she stood up for the treatment of her mother during an argument. He then went after his wife.

Montgomery ordered Tomlin out of the way. When she wouldn’t move, Montgomery shot his wife, wounding Tomlin.

The jury is set to return July 16 to hear more testimony to decide whether Montgomery should be executed.

