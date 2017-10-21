WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A man has been convicted of almost all of the charges he faced in shots fired with a semi-automatic rifle outside a northeastern Pennsylvania shopping center two years ago.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours Friday before convicting 33-year-old Scott Sargent of counts including attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault and reckless endangering. He was acquitted of two of two dozen counts.

Luzerne County prosecutors say police exchanged fire with Sargent in the crowded Wilkes-Barre township parking lot near Walmart in October 2015, wounding him.

Sargent testified that he didn’t see any officers and was firing warning shots, believing he was being followed.

Defense attorney Joseph Yeager attributed the verdict in part to the defense’s inability to bring up Sargent’s mental health or drug issues.