LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man has been convicted of wounding a Southern California police officer and trying to kill two other officers in a shooting during a traffic stop eight years ago.
City News Service reports a jury on Thursday found 40-year-old Dante Glenn Leverette guilty of several charges including attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.
Leverette was out on bail when he opened fire on police after a car he was in was pulled over in Santa Monica in May 2010.
Three officers at the scene, including one who was struck in the groin area, returned fire as Leverette ran away. He was arrested several hours later.
A sentencing date will be set when Leverette returns to court May 22.