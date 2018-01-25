HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) — A man has been convicted of third-degree murder in the death of his older brother in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Jurors in Wayne County deliberated for less than three hours Wednesday before convicting 32-year-old Antonio Cilino.

The panel also found him guilty of simple assault and reckless endangerment in the September 2016 death of 40-year-old Joseph Cilino of Honesdale.

State police said the defendant saw the victim in a car with his ex-girlfriend and the defendant’s 1-year-old child.

Police allege that he followed the vehicle and a confrontation ensued at a driveway in Damascus Township during which the victim was shot in the chest.

Cilino is scheduled to be sentenced March 1.