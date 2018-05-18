BURGAW, N.C. (AP) — A man has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a shooting death in North Carolina nearly three years ago.
Media outlets reported that 37-year-old Dennis Westberg of Hampstead was convicted Thursday in Pender County court in Burgaw.
Investigators said 35-year-old Larry Joshua Goodson was shot in June 2015 at a home in Hampstead.
Superior Court Judge Josh Willey sentenced to Westberg to at least one year in prison. Westberg would not be required to serve more than two years.
He’s also been ordered to take alcohol counseling.
Defense attorney Rick Miller asked for probation, pointing out Westberg had no criminal record. But Willey said he couldn’t ignore the jury decision and Goodson’s death.