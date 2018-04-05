FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been convicted of two counts of murder for the death of his child and the baby’s mother.
Daron Boswell-Johnson first told officials he was sleeping at the time of the Feb. 2, 2016 shooting. The Washington Post cites a recorded police interview that says the 25-year-old ended up confessing to the crime after hours of denial.
Boswell-Johnson says in the interview that he asked NeShante Davis to talk about his $600 child support payments. He says Davis refused, and he shot her. He also shot 2-year-old Chloe Davis-Green twice.
Boswell-Johnson’s lawyer Antoini M. Jones says the confession was coerced and plans to appeal the conviction. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela D. says she will seek a life sentence for Boswell-Johnson at a hearing in June.
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com