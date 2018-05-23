CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of a teenager as he walked with his twin brother to a South Side high school.
Fifteen-year-old Demario Bailey was walking with twin, Demacio, under a railroad viaduct on the way to basketball practice when four would-be robbers demanded the victim’s jacket. Demario was shot in the chest when he wouldn’t comply, and died a short time later.
Prosecutors alleged 19-year-old Tarik Brakes, who was convicted Wednesday, was the gunman. A separate jury is deliberating the fate of Brakes’ brother, 21-year-old Deafro, and 20-year-old Carlos Johnson because of competing defenses.
Demacio Bailey identified Deafro Brakes in court as an attacker and said Tarik Brakes was close by when the shooting occurred.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
A fourth defendant, 21-year-old Isiah Penn, also testified at trial against the others in exchange for a plea deal.