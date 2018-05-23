Share story

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of a teenager as he walked with his twin brother to a South Side high school.

Fifteen-year-old Demario Bailey was walking with twin, Demacio, under a railroad viaduct on the way to basketball practice when four would-be robbers demanded the victim’s jacket. Demario was shot in the chest when he wouldn’t comply, and died a short time later.

Prosecutors alleged 19-year-old Tarik Brakes, who was convicted Wednesday, was the gunman. A separate jury is deliberating the fate of Brakes’ brother, 21-year-old Deafro, and 20-year-old Carlos Johnson because of competing defenses.

Demacio Bailey identified Deafro Brakes in court as an attacker and said Tarik Brakes was close by when the shooting occurred.

A fourth defendant, 21-year-old Isiah Penn, also testified at trial against the others in exchange for a plea deal.

