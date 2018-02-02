GRETNA, La. (AP) — A jury in suburban New Orleans has convicted a man in connection with a 2014 robbery attempt that left a man dead and an 8-year-old girl wounded.

A news release from Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick says 29-year-old Kendell Ellis was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The release says 29-year-old Anderson Massey was killed in the Oct. 3, 2014, robbery attempt in Marrero. The child was a bystander, hit in the back while playing outside her cousin’s home.

Ellis faces a mandatory life sentence on the second-degree murder charge.

Connick says Judge Henry Sullivan of the 24th Judicial District Court is scheduled to sentence Ellis on Feb. 20.