MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Georgia man convicted in a deadly home invasion was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole.

The Henry County district attorney’s office says 31-year-old Joseph Lyons was sentenced after a jury on Monday found him guilty of charges including murder, aggravated assault and home invasion.

Prosecutors say Lyons and his cousin, Tony Lyons, invaded the apartment in November 2015 and began shooting. Prosecutors said the pair was looking to rob a resident who had recently cashed in a $50,000 pension.

Tony Lyons died when the homeowner returned fire. Frederick Jackson, who lived in the apartment, was found dead in a field behind the apartment complex.