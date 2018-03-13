BALTIMORE (AP) — Prosecutors in Maryland say a man has been convicted in connection with a shooting.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday that Jermale Gibson was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted in January of first-degree assault and two handgun charges.

The victim told police he was sitting in his car outside of a club when a man approached his vehicle and tapped on the window with the butt of a weapon.

He put the car in drive when he spotted the handgun pointed at him. As the victim accelerated the vehicle, the man fired the weapon into the victim’s driver’s side window.

A photo array was compiled, and the victim was able to identify Gibson as the man who shot him.