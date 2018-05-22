COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man faces a possible life sentence after being found guilty in the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs.

A jury found Jacolby Hasan Williams guilty of two counts of sexual assault Monday.

Williams and five others were accused of picking her up at a mall and taking her to Williams’ apartment in December 2016.

The Gazette reports that Williams’ lawyers said he wasn’t in the apartment and pointed out inconsistencies in the girl’s account.

Prosecutors blamed those on the trauma she suffered and emphasized the physical evidence in the case, including Williams’ DNA found on the girl.

The judge overseeing the case received death threats after four other defendants got probation under plea deals negotiated by prosecutors. Another is still facing charges.