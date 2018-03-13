READING, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted of third-degree murder in the death of a man found beaten at the bottom of an eastern Pennsylvania embankment is now headed to prison.

Kyle Adams was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years. He was convicted in February on aggravated assault and conspiracy charges but was acquitted of first-degree murder.

Berks County prosecutors say Adams and three others beat 18-year-old Donavin Yenser near the Pagoda atop Mount Penn in Reading in December 2016. Authorities say they wanted to avenge the robbery and assault of a juvenile friend a few days before.

Prosecutors argued Adams delivered the fatal blow with a baseball bat. But defense lawyers cited the lack of DNA evidence on the bat.

Adams’ three co-defendants each testified against him. Their cases are still pending.