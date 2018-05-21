SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after fatally shooting his uncle has asked to be released from Utah State Prison for a third time.

The Deseret News reports Colton Jesse Louder of Lehi appeared before Utah Board of Pardons and Parole Chairwoman Chyleen Arbon earlier this month after previously being paroled two other times within the last 10 years.

Attorneys noted that both Louder and his uncle, Jeff Ackerman, were using methamphetamine when Louder killed Ackerman in 2009.

After being paroled, he was convicted of DUI 13 months later and was sent back to prison in 2016. He was sent back to prison in 2017 again after he says he believed a “stranger in the shadows” told him to cut off his GPS ankle monitor.

The board is expected to decide in a few weeks.

