PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who served prison time for killing a woman in Portland in the 1990s was arrested on suspicion of stabbing and wounding a man in Northwest Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Dewey Craig told Portland police officers that he got into an argument Monday with Charles Jackson that ended with Craig being stabbed once in the abdomen, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police say Jackson denied stabbing Craig.

The affidavit says surveillance video showed Jackson and Craig meeting briefly, and then Craig walking away hunched over.

Jackson was booked into jail on suspicion of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Jackson was sentenced in 1992 in Multnomah County Circuit Court to more than 13 years in prison for the murder of Karen Fastbuffalohorse.

Jackson admitted to hitting her in the head with a board. She died of a brain hemorrhage.

