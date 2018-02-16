BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted in the 2014 killing of a 17-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison.

Julio Baez was sentenced Friday, a day after he was found guilty of murder and armed assault with intent to murder in the shooting that killed Ryan Morrissey and injured a 19-year-old man.

Two other men, Danilo Soto and Alexander Soto, were found not guilty Thursday.

The three men were charged killing of Morrissey in Charlestown on Nov. 5, 2014. Prosecutors alleged the Sotos, who aren’t related, shot Morrissey while Baez was the getaway driver.

Alexander Soto’s lawyer Thursday that said his client was “gratified.” Baez’s attorney said after the verdict that his client is “devastated” and will appeal.

Prosecutors said witnessed who could have provided “critical testimony” lied or stayed silent.