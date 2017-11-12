ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A retired county commissioner with a background in electronics has come to the rescue of a New Hampshire clock tower once again, nearly 20 years after he first restored it.

Paul Dumont, of Rochester, first worked with the Spaulding High School class of 1999 to restore the clock tower. The tower was built in 1939 and it had been frozen for about a dozen years. It worked fine until this summer, when the completion of sprinkler work at the school froze it again.

School facilities director David Totty unsuccessfully tried to install a digital timer. He then called a phone number written on the side of the clock tower’s failed timing mechanism and got Dumont.

The 87-year-old Dumont was able to fix it. This time, he left instructions for future generations.