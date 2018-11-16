PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man collecting bottles and cans in Portland, Oregon, was hit and killed by a car.
KOIN reports that officers responded to the scene in Northeast Portland shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the report of a vehicle crash.
An injured pedestrian was found at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
According to preliminary information, the driver of a red Volvo sedan crashed into multiple, unoccupied parked cars as well as the pedestrian.
Authorities added that they believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors. The driver was arrested at the scene.