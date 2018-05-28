METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Perhaps they ran out of Boston Cremes. A man has been apprehended for climbing into the drive-through window of a Massachusetts Dunkin’ Donuts, then promptly climbing right back out.

Police say they responded to a security alarm at a shop in Methuen Sunday morning and saw video surveillance footage showing a man in a vest pushing the drive-through window open and climbing into the store. He turned and left out the window immediately. Officials arrested the man Sunday evening but not identified him.

In a Facebook posts airing the security footage , police did not say if the man stole anything from the Dunkin’ Donuts, or if he has any affiliation with the store.