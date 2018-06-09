CINCINNATI (AP) — A man acquitted of murder has sued the Cincinnati Police Department claiming detectives hid DNA evidence that eventually exonerated him.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 28-year-old Joshua Maxton claims in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that police knew or should have known they’d arrested the wrong person but let the case go to trial. Maxton was acquitted in a Hamilton County courtroom in 2016 after spending months in jail for the June 2015 slaying of Robin Pearl.
Police and city officials declined to comment.
The lawsuit claims the case against Maxton fell apart soon after his arrest when witnesses identified another man as the shooter. The lawsuit says detectives later failed to tell Maxton’s attorneys that DNA on a soda can connected to the gunman wasn’t Maxton’s.
The slaying remains unsolved.
___
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com