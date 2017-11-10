COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a 6-year-old child were killed and another child was injured in a house fire near downtown Colorado Springs.

Lt. Kevin Ducy, a spokesman for the Colorado Springs Fire Department, tells The Gazette that firefighters encountered heavy smoke when they arrived at the duplex Friday afternoon, but they quickly extinguished the blaze.

The man died at the home, and the 6-year-old died at a hospital. A 2-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators have not released the victims’ names or said what caused the fire.

A woman and her dog escaped the other side of the duplex, which was not damaged.

