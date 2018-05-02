COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Post Falls, Idaho, man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a fatal head-on collision south of Coeur d’Alene.

The Spokesman-Review reported Tuesday that 28-year-old Christopher J. Thompson was booked into Kootenai County Jail April 26.

Idaho State Police say 19-year-old Joshua Jim of Plummer was northbound on U.S. 95 when a southbound truck driven by Thompson crossed the center line and struck Jim’s vehicle Oct. 31.

Police reports say Thompson threw two empty pill bottles onto the shoulder of the highway because he didn’t want police to think he was driving under the influence. Reports also say he told officers he had taken two Xanax pills that morning.

Thompson’s bond was initially set at $50,000 but was reduced to $10,000.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Thompson has an attorney.

