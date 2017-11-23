BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter after striking a 24-year-old woman with his truck on Saturday outside Boise.

The Idaho Statesman reports the Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Adam Paulson of Eagle struck and killed Madeline Duskey early Saturday morning as she crossed Eagle Road near Riverside Drive.

The sheriff’s office says evidence shows Paulson’s blood alcohol content exceeded Idaho’s legal limit of .08.

Duskey was pronounced dead at a hospital. Paulson stayed at the scene until officers arrived.

Paulson has been charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or any other intoxicating substance. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

It wasn’t clear whether Paulson had an attorney.

