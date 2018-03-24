KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been charged with using a GPS tracking device to help kill a rival drug trafficker in front of the victim’s 8-year-old daughter.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Lester Brown was charged Thursday with using the device to commit a crime of violence in the March death of Christopher Harris.

Harris was killed as he was returning his daughter to her mother’s home in Independence.

Prosecutors say the shooting was the result of several conflicts between the two men over rival marijuana distribution trafficking operations.

Investigators were told Brown recruited two other people to carry out the shooting and placed the GPS tracking device on Harris’ vehicle to track his movements.