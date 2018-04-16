SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) — A man suspected of damaging lawns with his car at two Soldotna schools has been charged with felony criminal mischief and driving under the influence.
Alaska State Troopers arrested 19-year-old Austin Jackson shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Soldotna High School.
Troopers responded after receiving a call about a driver on the lawn.
Lawn damage at the high school and at Soldotna Prep school is estimated at $750 each.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
- Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes
Jackson was free on bail Monday.
He is represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which could not be reached immediately Monday morning and which does not routinely comment on pending cases.