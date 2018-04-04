LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve recovered a stolen urn that contained the remains of a retired Florida police officer.
A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release says 27-year-old Daniel Antonio Nolasco Cardona was arrested Tuesday in Miami. He’s charged with four burglaries in the Lakeland area, but officials say he’s connected to 14 other thefts in nine Florida counties.
Detectives say the four Lakeland burglaries occurred March 28. Officials say that includes the one where Cardona stole the urn containing retired Lakeland Police Officer Buddy Newsome’s ashes.
Video surveillance gave detectives a tag number for a rental van involved in the crimes, and authorities say the van led them to Cardona.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
Cardona faces multiple theft-related charges, along with a charge of destroying a monument or gravestone. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.