WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man accused of stealing a state police cruiser and triggering a chain of events that led to a deadly shooting on Interstate 95 may be facing new charges.
Police in Warwick say they believe Donald Morgan was responsible for stealing two jackets from a Macy’s at the Warwick Mall on Nov. 7, then pulling a knife on a security guard who confronted him as he tried to leave the store.
Morgan is currently being held without bail in connection with the cruiser theft last Thursday.
State police were looking for the cruiser when they received a tip that Morgan may have climbed into a white pickup.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Poll: Democrats hold large advantage in Washington state headed into congressional midterms
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
Troopers fired on a white pick-up after a high-speed pursuit on a busy stretch of the highway, killing another man, 32-year-old Joseph Santos.