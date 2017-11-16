WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man accused of stealing a state police cruiser and triggering a chain of events that led to a deadly shooting on Interstate 95 may be facing new charges.

Police in Warwick say they believe Donald Morgan was responsible for stealing two jackets from a Macy’s at the Warwick Mall on Nov. 7, then pulling a knife on a security guard who confronted him as he tried to leave the store.

Morgan is currently being held without bail in connection with the cruiser theft last Thursday.

State police were looking for the cruiser when they received a tip that Morgan may have climbed into a white pickup.

Troopers fired on a white pick-up after a high-speed pursuit on a busy stretch of the highway, killing another man, 32-year-old Joseph Santos.