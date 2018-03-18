SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 50-year-old San Antonio man has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the slayings of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says Casey Farell Marshall made a 911 call to report he’d killed the girl and her 48-year-old mother Saturday morning. Police believe the slain woman is Marshall’s girlfriend.
Authorities said they initially went to the woman’s home after emergency medical personnel received a call about people hurt in a bathroom. When officers arrived, they found the bodies.
Police say the woman and her daughter had been killed with an unspecified hand tool. Their names haven’t been immediately released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried