ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged with shooting a St. Louis police detective in the shoulder last week.

Twenty-seven-year-old Johnzell Moorehead Jr. was charged Sunday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Some court records spell his first name with an “e” on the end. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Bail is set at $100,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a witness told police Moorehead was one of the people that shot at the 54-year-old detective early Thursday in the southern part of the city.

KSDK-TV reports that Moorehead is accused of fleeing from police in a car before he was arrested Saturday. Police say a second suspect is on the loose.