CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been accused of fatally shooting another man in a southeast Wyoming residence.

The charges against Cody Hess include second-degree murder in the death of his roommate, 35-year-old Michael Robbins, last Tuesday at a residence south of Cheyenne.

Public defender Devon Peterson suggested the shooting was in self-defense.

Hess made his initial appearance in Laramie County District Court on Thursday.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Laramie Circuit Court Judge Denise Nau set bond at $5,000 and set his preliminary hearing for next Wednesday.

