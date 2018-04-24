SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Police have arrested a man they say was part of a ruse to set off fireworks inside a massive Florida outlet mall on New Year’s Eve to steal a nearly $17,000 Rolex watch.

Twenty-two year-old Kevin Triana was arrested in Greenville, South Carolina on Sunday. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re still looking for the man who set off the fireworks that allowed Triana to escape with the pricey watch.

Surveillance video shows, frantic shoppers and employees running for cover and hiding in stock rooms at Sawgrass Mills. Eleven people were injured.

The video shows Triana trying on the Rolex, then running off still wearing it after the explosions start.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Triana allegedly pawned the watch and used the same fireworks distraction to steal another watch at a Florida mall. Authorities say he was casing other jewelers in South Carolina.

