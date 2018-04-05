STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school bus driver has been charged with buying and selling heroin while driving his bus.

Twenty-nine-year-old Garfield Howell was charged Thursday with selling narcotics and risk of injury to a minor. Police say he lives in Stratford but drives a school bus in Bridgeport.

Stratford police say no children were on the bus when he was dropping off or picking up drugs.

A manager from the bus company says they are investigating the allegations.

Howell’s bail was set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month. He does not have an attorney who can comment on the charges.