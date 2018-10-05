DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who allegedly killed his ex-wife by running over her four times in their driveway has been released on $50,000 bail.
The Patriot Ledger reports that Yan Long Chow left jail Friday after a judge agreed to reconsider his detention. Chow was held without bail since he was charged with murder in the March 2017 death of 52-year-old Zhen Li.
Chow has to remain in his Quincy home and wear a tracking device. He also surrendered his passport.
Chow told police he accidentally hit Li. She died at the scene.
Investigators say the couple often fought over Chow’s gambling. They were divorced but remained a couple.
Chow’s attorney says the judge allowed his client’s release after new information in the case came to light.
___
Information from: The (Quincy, Mass.) Patriot Ledger, http://www.patriotledger.com