ASHLAND, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man is charged with binding a woman and cutting a grid pattern and the letter “J’ into her legs over a two-day period.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 36-year-old Joshua Welch, of Ashland, was jailed on unrelated forgery and drug charges when the domestic assault warrant was filed Monday. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Ashland police wrote in court documents that the woman told police she was cut around 30 times in March after Welch bound her wrists. She said that after losing consciousness and awaking to find new injuries, she barricaded herself in a bedroom.
She told police she sought help from a neighbor after Welch choked her. The neighbor called police. Welch and the woman were in a relationship.
Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com