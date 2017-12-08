CHICAGO (AP) — A man whose car crashed into another car in suburban Chicago and killed a 16-year-old girl riding with her mother has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated drunken driving.

In a news release, the Cook County Sheriff’s Department says 30-year-old Jerimea McGhee of Blue Island was driving the night of Sept. 20 when his car slammed into the other car at an intersection in the suburb of Robbins south of Chicago.

Maria Santos of Blue Island died at the scene and her mother was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The release says that an investigation revealed that McGhee was speeding and had narcotics in his system at the time of the crash and was arrested on Thursday.