SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A man has been charged in the death of a Sumter woman whose body was found inside her apartment.

Sumter police tell local media outlets that 50-year-Alonzo Shaw was charged with murder on Thursday morning. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

On Wednesday night, officers were called to an apartment, where they found the body of 31-year-old Lois Smith. Authorities say Smith’s two-year-old child was found inside the home but wasn’t hurt. Police say Shaw is the child’s father.

An autopsy was planned to determine how Smith died.