HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who has been charged with killing his mother allegedly confessed in a police interview.

The New Haven Register reports 34-year-old Kyle Tucker is being held on $ 5 million bail and will be arraigned in Superior Court in Meriden on Monday.

Police say his mother, 60-year-old Donna Tucker of Hamden, was reported missing Friday.

Kyle Tucker was charged with murder and tampering with evidence on Saturday.

Hamden Police Chief Thomas Wydra says the search for Donna Tucker transitioned from a “missing person complaint to a murder investigation.” Wydra also says he’s confident Donna Tucker’s remains have been found, with the cause of death being blunt force trauma. A murder weapon has not been found.

An attorney for Kyle Tucker has not been immediately identified.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com