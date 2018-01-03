DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that killed a teenager while she sat in her vehicle.

The Denver Post reports that 25-year-old Shamil Jefferson was arrested Dec. 22, one day after 17-year-old Zalynnda Kassogue died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Arrest records say Jefferson had asked a friend to give him a ride to meet a female, potentially an ex-girlfriend. His friend agreed and said after parking, Jefferson got out of the vehicle and began shooting into a red Jeep. The friend said he then drove away and called police.

A black semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene of a nearby hot-and-run crash that Jefferson is believed to have been involved in.

Booking documents don’t indicate if Jefferson has hired an attorney.

