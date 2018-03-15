MACON, Ga. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder and other crimes a Georgia house party shooting.
Twenty-three-year-old Antonio DE’Juan “Caesar” Walker surrendered to police Wednesday in the slaying of 21-year-old Monterrius Malik Dugger.
Dugger was shot twice in the chest early Sunday morning at a house party in Macon and later died at a hospital. Two other people were wounded and in stable condition as of Monday.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Walker is charged with murder, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.
