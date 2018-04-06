BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man faces murder and arson charges for allegedly setting a house fire that killed an 85-year-old woman whose estate may be worth millions of dollars.

A Monroe County judge issued an arrest warrant Thursday for 48-year-old Noel Montes Cazares in the February death of Lerae Britain Moeller Bush. He remained at large Friday.

Court documents say Cazares has falsely claimed Bush was his mother. Police believe he fled Indiana to California to try to claim her properties and estate.

The Herald-Times reports that Cazares told police he arrived home Feb. 10 to find the house burning and that he was unable to save Bush.

Bush’s first cousin told investigators Bush had no children and she owned artwork, collectibles and real estate nationwide valued well above $10 million.

