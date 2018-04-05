BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after a legally-blind woman’s body was found burning in the woods in Florida.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit says witnesses report 23-year-old Dakota T. Jibson was with 50-year-old Veronica Polite less than two hours before she was found dead Monday. It says witnesses report the two were seen “flirting” before Polite got into Jibson’s car.

News outlets report the Medical Examiner’s Office says Polite suffered severe head trauma and was hit with an object that pierced her skull. Responding authorities reported fuel was used near Polite’s head and detectives found a large amount of blood in the backseat of Jibson’s car.

Jibson was already on probation for charges including aggravated assault with a firearm. He’s being held without bail.

