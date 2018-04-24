RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man has now been charged with murder after a man who was shot and wounded earlier this month in North Carolina died.
Raleigh police said in a news release that 24-year-old Kiante Lewis Evans was charged with murder in the April 10 shooting of 46-year-old Gregory Leon Palmer Sr.
Palmer was found lying in the middle of a street and was taken to a Raleigh hospital. Police say he died Monday.
Evans had been charged earlier with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He’s still being held in the Wake County jail. It was not known if he has a lawyer yet for the upgraded charges.
Police said Evans and Palmer knew each other and the shooting was not a random incident.