ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut driver is being charged with manslaughter for a rollover crash on Interstate 91 that killed his passenger last year.
John Gallucci, of Windsor, was taken into custody Saturday and charged for the death of 22-year-old Marie Parks of Springfield, Massachusetts. Police also charged the 33-year-old Gallucci with operating under the influence and reckless driving.
State police say Gallucci was driving close to 86 miles per hour in December 2016 when he made a sharp turn on the highway. The vehicle spun and hit a guard rail before falling onto the road below.
Gallucci told police there was black ice on the road, but the arrest record states there was no ice. State police say they found small bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'
He was held on $50,000 bond.