WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police have charged a Massachusetts man with misleading investigators as they searched for answers in the killings of a mother and her three young children.

Court records show 31-year-old Mathew Locke, of Ware, told investigators he had been in contact with the husband of Sarah Bermudez. Bermudez and her children, Madison, James and Michael, were found dead March 1 in their West Brookfield home.

Police documents show Locke told investigators Moses Bermudez made statements implying the gang MS-13 was responsible for their deaths.

However, police say Bermudez did not see Locke since his family was killed.

Court documents show Locke pleaded not guilty to a charge of misleading police during his arraignment Monday. He has been ordered held on $10,000 bail.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.