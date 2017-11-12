PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (AP) — Suffolk County Police say a man has been arrested and charged with robbing a pizza delivery worker at knifepoint.

Police say the 61-year-old worker was delivering pizza from Bella Maria Restaurant and Pizzeria in Coram shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he was approached near his Port Jefferson Station destination.

Police say the pizzeria employee complied with the man’s demands for money before the attacker took the cash and pizza and ran.

Police were summoned and searched the area, eventually arresting Ricardo Vargas of Selden, New York. The 27-year-old man, found near the scene of the crime, was charged with first-degree robbery and held for a court appearance. It was not immediately clear who will represent him in court.