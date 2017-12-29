INDEPENCENCE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with killing his mother’s fiance after showing up at the couple’s apartment drunk and blaming the fiance for playing a role in a burglary.
Twenty-six-year-old William Miller-Kirkland, of Independence, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Teddis Burns-El. Bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Court records say Miller-Kirkland’s mother told police she tried to disarm her son early Thursday but that Miller-Kirkland fired anyway. Burns-El was shot once in the arm and then several more times after falling.
Police say Miller-Kirkland left in a sport utility vehicle and was stopped after briefly fleeing. He told officers to shoot him before they used physical force to arrest him.
Most Read Stories
- 6 sent to hospital after van jumps curb, strikes pedestrians in downtown Seattle WATCH
- WSU QB Luke Falk sits out Holiday Bowl; Tyler Hilinski makes first career start against Michigan State
- Seattle Times Geography Quiz 2017: Test your knowledge of the world
- Best Bites 2017: The Seattle Times restaurant critic ranks her favorite 25 dishes of the year VIEW
- 2018 brings changes in Washington’s minimum wage, sick-leave rules