INDEPENCENCE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with killing his mother’s fiance after showing up at the couple’s apartment drunk and blaming the fiance for playing a role in a burglary.

Twenty-six-year-old William Miller-Kirkland, of Independence, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Teddis Burns-El. Bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say Miller-Kirkland’s mother told police she tried to disarm her son early Thursday but that Miller-Kirkland fired anyway. Burns-El was shot once in the arm and then several more times after falling.

Police say Miller-Kirkland left in a sport utility vehicle and was stopped after briefly fleeing. He told officers to shoot him before they used physical force to arrest him.