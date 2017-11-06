JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man accused of killing his mother and leading authorities on a chase has been arrested in North Carolina.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports Shahid Olean Kornegay was charged with an open count of murder in the death of 61-year-old Clara Bell Kornegay, who authorities say died after being hit with a blunt object.

A Jacksonville police press release says a neighbor last saw Clara Kornegay on Thursday. Her vehicle was also missing.

Authorities say Shahid Kornegay sped past a deputy Friday. The deputy gave chase and Shahid Kornegay was later charged with several offenses including driving while impaired.

The next day, the deputy who arrested Shahid Kornegay heard a lookout request and realized it was the man he’d picked up. It’s unclear if Shahid Kornegay has a lawyer.

