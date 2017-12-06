CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of killing a hunter in south-central Iowa.

The Iowa Public Safety Department said Wednesday that Ethan Davis, of Promise City, is charged with first-degree murder. The department says Davis killed 31-year-old Curtis Ross, of Cedar Falls, whose body was found in a remote area of Appanoose County on Saturday. He’d been reported missing earlier in the day. An autopsy report says Ross suffered several stabbing and gunshot wounds.

Davis is being held in the Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges. Court records don’t list the name of attorney who could comment for him.

The department says fingerprints on bullet casings discovered near Ross’ body led investigators to Davis. The department also says his fingerprints were found on a rifle that was hidden under farm equipment at Davis’ property about 3½ miles (6 kilometers) northeast of Promise City.